The new Tinder in Spain is the supermarket: singles now meet in a well-known chain of grocery stores to flirt.

It all started thanks to a trend on TikTok, which obviously has its own rules. First of all, you have to go to a “Mercadona”, a well-known supermarket chain, between 7 and 8 pm.

To participate, you also have to place a pineapple upside down inside your cart: this will allow others to understand that you are open to starting new relationships.

If you find the person you meet attractive and who has the fruit in their shopping cart, you can start a match by bumping into the other person’s shopping cart.

But that’s not all. There’s also a sort of secret code: if in addition to the pineapple spilled in the cart there’s also chocolate, it means that the person isn’t looking for a simple adventure but a romantic relationship.

The jars of preserves, on the other hand, indicate the desire to establish a long-lasting relationship, while the sweets signify a passionate adventure.