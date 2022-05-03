The Stase celebrated 54 years of its foundation, it arrives with unity and great consolidation, they have managed to become the best organized union and have been able to adapt to the new times, so much so that they are led by a woman who has been tough in defense of workers, mainly in times of the covid-19 pandemic.

Also, as part of the 54th anniversary, the Secretary General of the Stase, Teresita Ochoa Pérez, presented her second work report; She highlights having fulfilled her great campaign commitments such as the Collective Labor Agreement with the State Government, the construction of a primary school and the tripling of professional categories.

To all this we must add that he sails through calm waters, he earned the respect of the new governor Rubén Rocha and maintains direct contact with the unionized, he did not lose ground as happened with other leaders, particularly that of Culiacán and State Health.

Surely it was a huge challenge for Teresita Ochoa to handle the situation of the covid-19 pandemic, she was always responsible and caring for the most vulnerable, they definitely must have been difficult negotiations. Very attentive because they tell us that good news is coming on the housing issue, which already has 40 percent progress in the procedures.

Sinaloa. During the weekly conference, Governor Rubén Rocha Moya revealed that workers were discharged for asking for moches. Specifically, there is the case of a highway and transportation inspector from the northern zone, who was denounced and captured on video asking for money.

Another that is being investigated is an Administration and Finance worker who was denounced for asking for money. The indications are that he would have asked for money to reduce the amount of a charge. For now, it seems that there is interest in ending these practices.

At the conference, the governor highlighted that he sent the 2021 public account to the State Congress and that in compliance with the Law he presented the State Development Plan, these two issues would be central in his government. Yesterday we discussed the launch of the administration’s flagship program, Transforming Communities.

Surely this month Rubén Rocha could be evaluating his cabinet, so don’t rule out some adjustments, we’ll see what level they are, it will depend on the results of each area, but the guillotine is sharp. At the time

Outstanding. The Sinaloa Private Assistance Board starts the Pulled to Help campaign, the event will be led by the executive secretary Jesús Mario López Angulo and will have two outstanding women joining forces, such as Yolanda and Marilé Andrade.

Likewise, they tell us that the priority is to make an alliance and join forces to get help to more Sinaloans. They currently have 120 institutions in the state. They had previously worked on the Bullying Is Not a Game campaign, which was very successful.

Schedule. Today, at 11:00 am, the prestigious Dr. Miguel Carbonell will be in Culiacán participating in the Conversation “How to be an excellent lawyer in the 21st century.” The event will be in the auditorium of the Botanical Garden. So it is a luxury and first level talk, unmissable.

Political Memory. “Strength does not come from physical ability, but from the indomitable will”: Mahatma Gandhi.