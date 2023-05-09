The UANL Tigers commanded by Robert Dante Siboldi They advanced to the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2023 tournament and while they progress in the tournament during the final phase, the Uruguayan strategist would have a new jewel in the squad in his sights and he hopes to be able to count on him and that is that, in addition, he plays in a position that the team needs to strengthen.
Fernando Ordonez It is one of the jewels of the feline quarry and received minutes in the last game where the Monterrey team eliminated the Puebla Strip.
20 minutes of play have been enough for the player to fill the eye of the South American strategist, so the San Nicolás de los Garza team would seek to keep him in the first team from now on, and it is that his attitude showed more than elements of hierarchy within the institution.
The youth feels the colors and his way of being contributes to the emotional and mental state of the team, so at only 20 years old he has great potential, just the previous and current semester, most of his participation has been in the Sub -20, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if from the next tournament he starts to take a greater role within the team.
Likewise, it is noted that Siboldi It will have a greater opening to young homegrown players and will take them little by little, which is why the fans ask that the player receive more participation and that he be renewed with the club.
