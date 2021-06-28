For years the theme of a new stadium for the UANL Tigres or a remodeling of the University Stadium has been discussed. At present, the possibility of realizing that dream seems closer and closer for most of the fans of the San Nicolás de los Garza team.
Through his Twitter account, the manager and businessman of CEMEX (company that owns the club), Mauricio Doehner, has begun to launch polls to ask fans their opinion about the issue, that is, about the decision to build a new stadium inside or outside Ciudad Universitaria or remodel the ‘Volcán’.
Among the most popular responses by the followers were to remodel the University Stadium and build a new one, but within the Autonomous University of Nuevo León, precisely in the parking lot of the educational center.
Taking these opinions into account, the auriazul manager questioned again by retweeting a tweet in which he commented on the possibilities of building a new enclosure,
“Yankee Stadium and MetLife Stadium (Giants-Jets) were built in the parking lot of the old stadium they replaced. After construction was completed, the old stadiums were demolished and converted into parking lots. It is a well-known common practice in stadium construction. as ‘parking swap’ user shared Cesar O. Esparza who cited Doehner.
In this way, the idea could be to build the new stadium of the feline group in the university parking lot and, in turn, demolish the ‘Volcano’ to replace the parking lot, these would be the options that the manager and his team would consider to the planning of what would be the new house of the UANL Tigers.
