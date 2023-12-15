Christmas is an orgy of consumption and spending. Food, gifts, trips… There is no brake. For businesses, it is one of those times that help balance the accounts. And for households, the month in which the most credit card transactions are recorded. Many accounts end up in the red, hence the January slope. Furthermore, a quarter of all these operations are done online.

We know all this and so do the criminals. For this reason, it is also a period where you have to have a thousand eyes to avoid falling into the increasingly sophisticated traps of those who put ingenuity at the service of evil. And although the expression seems comic-book, it couldn't be more realistic. Artificial Intelligence is also a powerful tool for malicious hackers to trick us.

«AI represents a revolution in many areas and also, of course, in cyber scams. It makes the attacks more sophisticated and, above all, hyper-personalized,” explains Laia Subirats, AI specialist and professor of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications Studies at the UOC.

Do you know about that ploy in which a supposed family member contacts you via a WhatsApp text message to ask you for money because they have run out of money and have a problem? Well, with AI, it is no longer a few sentences, it is an audio of our acquaintance or, even worse, a video. And yes, it is his voice and his image… Manipulated, yes. What happens is that just as in the first case the language or spelling often served as a clue, in the other cases it is very very difficult not to realize that it is a 'fake', a lie.

The numbers 374,737

cybercrimes They were registered last year in Spain, according to the Ministry of the Interior. 26

% What are called computer frauds grew, which in 2022 were nine out of ten cases. 15,097

people They were arrested or investigated accused of committing cybercrimes in Spain. The profile is a young man with high computer skills.

“Fortunately, what we are seeing is that they use AI to refine scams that we already know, not to create new ones,” says Eusebio Nieva, technical director of Check Point Software, a technology multinational provider of computer security solutions globally. But this cannot make us lower our guard, quite the opposite: they do it better and better and, therefore, it is more difficult to discover the deception. Phishing emails are an example. “They use Chat GPT to write them better,” he details.

The Wonka case



Last year, cybercrimes increased by almost 23% in Spain. 375,000 were registered, according to the Cybercrime Report prepared by the Ministry of the Interior. All kinds of people fell into them: elderly, young people and even companies. «We have to be more distrustful. Many times our attitude regarding the information we give and receive on the Internet is very optimistic, positive,” details Subirats. Almost naive. A few days ago, Kaspersky experts warned of a cyber scam related to 'Wonka', the film that threatens to become the most watched this December.

Update your phone, don't connect to public Wi-Fi…



“Any precaution is too little” to avoid falling into cyber scams, warns Jordi Nebot, co-founder of PaynoPain, a company specialized in the development of online payment tools. When carrying out transactions on the web, we must “make sure that the payment gateway is secure”, for example, that the address begins with https. But we must also be careful with public Wi-Fi, “which are much more vulnerable.” Another recommendation from the expert: keep the device updated and do like grandmas, check our bank account to detect unauthorized charges.

«Virtual thieves use a well-known survey website to attract fans. Moments later, they receive a link that seems like a harmless registration request to watch the full movie,” explains the company. On that website they must open an account and provide sensitive data, including their ID and a bank card. From that point on, they may receive “difficult to cancel” charges and, even worse, have their personal information “end up on the 'dark web.'” «The latter, our private data, is what is most interesting now. With them they can pretend to be us, ask for credit, etc.,” Nieva points out.

Dangerous apps



Now, not all scams have to do with messages we receive. There is also a risky activity that we practice with too much joy: downloading mobile applications without any precautions. “For example, one to turn our photos into Christmas greetings,” says Subirats. Harmless? Well maybe not so much. Through it we can put viruses on our phone or tablet that steal data from us without us knowing. “We have to be very cautious and monitor who is behind these apps,” the teacher recommends.

With the topic of AI, these types of stratagems acquire very high levels of veracity and can deceive anyone. “The gap increases” between those who know and those who don't. Therefore, the recommendation is also to be very attentive to all the information and techniques on online crimes that exist. «It is not only a matter of engineers and computer scientists. It's something for everyone,” warns the expert. And a good resource is the INCIBE (National Cybersecurity Institute) website, which we can also use when we suspect that we have indeed fallen into the trap.