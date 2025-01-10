It is always important to make sure that what matters most to us is safe, which is why many users choose to get a security camera system. One of the smart security device companies is Ring, which has announced an important improvement in the visual quality of your outdoor cameras with the introduction of video in 2K resolution.

This update represents a big step in the sharpness and detail of the images captured by the cameras, providing a much sharper and more detailed visual experience for the level of security in homes be higher.

This is how Ring’s 2K video works, improving the vision of security cameras

As explained by the company itself, the 2K video will offer a higher resolution that will allow greater clarity in imageswith more precise details and more realistic textures. This will be possible thanks to Ring Vision, the brand’s technology that combines software advanced, hardware specialist and experience in home security.

This system guarantees a optimal balance of color, contrast and smoothness in movements, creating sharp and lively images. Cameras receiving this upgrade include the Floodlight Cam Wired Pro and Spotlight Cam Pro, and those with the Ring Home subscription plan will be able to enjoy advanced features such as alerts with video preview, long live broadcasts, video calls from the doorbell and non-stop recordings.





This update will be available from January 8, 2025 and users will be able to activate 2K resolution at no additional cost through the Ring app, allowing already installed cameras to take advantage of this improvement.

