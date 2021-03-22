A customer bought a sweatshirt from the popular Boohoo brand’s online store and got angry after trying it on. The corresponding post appeared in her Twitter-account.

19-year-old British beauty blogger Natalie published a collage showing what the Butterfly Back Print Tie Dye Hoodie looks like on the brand’s website, and what it really is.

The first photo shows a blue sweatshirt with a tie-dye print (uneven dyeing of the fabric using twisting, squeezing and stitching) and three butterflies on the chest. In the second frame, the girl showed the item delivered by the brand. Instead of the intended print, she was wearing brown mud stains. “Expectation versus reality,” she signed the publication.

Netizens scolded the online store in the comments below the article on the Daily Mail website. “She looks like an auto mechanic wiped her hands on her,” “I’m shocked,” “Cheap trash,” “Don’t buy from this store again,” “Did you expect high-quality clothes from Boohoo?” They said.

In February, the girl bought a tight-fitting outfit online and was disappointed during the fitting. Amsterdam resident Rianne Meijer, who has 1.4 million followers, posted a collage in which she showed a jumpsuit bought online and how it sits on it. The photo shows that the close-fitting outfit is small for the celebrity, and therefore folds have formed on its fabric.