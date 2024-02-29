The new Theater aan de Parade in Den Bosch had a false start. In 2015, it still looked like Ben van Berkels UN Studio, known for the Erasmus Bridge in Rotterdam, would build the new theater on the square near St. John's Cathedral. After a referendum, in which 57 percent of the 2,681 participating Den Bosch residents chose UN Studio's from two designs, the city council proudly announced that the new theater on the Parade would open its doors in 2020. But during the development of the plans for the new building, UN Studio's design turned out to be unfeasible for financial and other reasons. The board then had five new designs made for the 'renewal' of the old theater. Without a referendum, in 2019 it opted for the design of NOAHH architects, the office of Patrick Franssen that also designed the TivoliVredenburg music building (2014) in Utrecht and the 'culture house' Amare (2021) in The Hague. A year later, the renovation of the Theater aan de Parade began.

Architecture Building: Theater aan de Parade. Architect: NOAHH architects. Client: Municipality of 's Hertogenbosch.

Although the sullen, introverted theater building by Kraaijvanger architects from 1976 has not been completely demolished, there is no trace of it left. The new theater has two faces. Seen from the large rectangular square, where the diseased chestnuts have recently been replaced by young lime trees, it is an open building without secrets. One glance is enough to see that on the right there is a large, high hall behind the facades covered with vertical brick strips, and on the left a smaller one. The large hall has a party hat in the shape of a curved roof of smooth white bricks, the small one is adorned with a gold-colored cap. Sandwiched between the two boxes of halls and offices on the upper floors, are the theater café and, behind a glass facade, the entrance hall in which light falls from above through the glass roof during the day.

But seen from the Casino Garden, the Theater aan de Parade is the opposite of the fragmented square side. Like a fairytale castle, the stage tower towers high above the houses and other buildings that almost abut the theater. Because the facades have ribs of white and red-brown brick and, if all goes well, will be covered with climbing plants in a few years, the stage tower looks much less massive than that of the old theater. Because of the white roof and the many dark pinnacles in which the ribs end, the theater resembles a distant, 21st century descendant of St. John's, the most beautiful Gothic church in the Netherlands.

The large Caisino Hall with perforated bamboo walls and 920 silver-colored fabric-covered chairs. Photo Ossip van Duivenbode

Accessible festival building

NOAHH Architects call the Theater aan de Parade 'a social activator' on their site. This is reminiscent of the 'social capacitors' of the Russian constructivists who wanted to create the New Man with their collectivist tenements a century ago. The New Man did not achieve anything in the Soviet Union, but Theater aan de Parade has everything it takes to become a 'cultural center' where the people of Den Bosch go not only for concerts and theater performances. Whether the management will succeed in turning the new theater into a 'TPHUIS' where it 'sizzles and vibrates, bubbles and bustles' even during the day, as stated in the program of the theater's open days on March 2 and 3, remains to be seen. of course mainly depends on the programming. But it won't be the building's fault. The Theater aan de Parade is not an awe-inspiring cultural temple but an accessible and hyper-flexible festival building where more than 50,000 visitors celebrated carnival a few weeks ago.

For example, the large theater café is not located somewhere deep in the building, but on the square that is the center for the Boulevard Theater Festival and other festivals every year. The café is adjacent to the entrance hall, which lies, like a canyon, between the Casino Hall and the Pleinzaal. From here, visitors can use stairs and lifts to the seven foyers, each with its own character, suitable for small, informal performances.

The two rooms are also multifunctional. The large Casino Hall, with the shell of the old hall but with a much larger stage, is suitable for all performing arts. With its perforated bamboo walls and 920 silver-colored fabric-covered chairs, the main hall has a warm, cozy atmosphere. The Pleinzaal, with 435 seats and 1,000 standing places when the stands are folded, is a shock-resistant, straightforward box, suitable for flat-floor theater and the heaviest pop concerts. Even the ingenious extendable car platform, located behind a wide brick sliding wall in the loading and unloading area, is multifunctional. Not only does the platform allow 18-meter-long trucks to slide in with great ease, but it can also be used as an outdoor stage during festivals on the Parade.

The stairs and the elevators between Casino Hall and the Pleinzaal through which visitors can go to the seven foyers. Photo Ossip van Duivenbode