Messi, during the last game against Getafe. GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP

Barça could use the Champions League game against Ferencvaros this Tuesday (9:00 pm, Movistar LC) to reflect on their aspirations for the season and expectations in LaLiga. On Saturday he receives Madrid after being killed in Getafe and drawing with Sevilla. He scored just one goal in two games and his vigor has waned compared to the opening games against Celta and Villarreal. The Catalans need to recover their best feelings so as not to relapse into discouragement and feed the optimism generated with the arrival of Koeman.

The coach’s clairvoyant message is the flag of a team that is torn between the old and the new, between the known and what is yet to be seen, between Griezmann, Coutinho and Dembélé on the one hand and Ansu Fati and Pedri on the other. And, in the middle, Messi. “I have no doubts about his performance. I see him happy, he is intelligent, he wants to be the captain and I am delighted “, proclaimed Koeman after admitting that the Argentine’s performance” could be better “, author of a single goal, from a penalty, since the beginning of the 2020-2021 season.

The trajectory of Barça will depend a lot on the goals and the game of Messi and also on the hand of Koeman. The pressure, at the moment, is football, especially in the Champions League. “We are not among the strongest or the favorites, but we can go far,” synthesized the coach to contextualize the role of his team in a very painful tournament lately with Barça. Already thrashed in Rome and Liverpool, the last game against Bayern ended 2-8. Coutinho was then playing on loan at the German club and scored two goals against Ter Stegen.

The return of the Brazilian explains in some way the situation of Barça, a victim of its mismanagement and the ravages caused by covid-19, the virus that prevents the Camp Nou from opening to the public. Ferencvaros could benefit from the absence of fans due to their inexperience despite being the only team to reach the final phase after participating since the first round of the Champions League. Sergei Rebrov, the coach, knows very well the stadium of his days as a player and Shevchenko’s teammate at Dynamo Kyiv.

Rebrov was one of the protagonists of the 0-4 conceded by Barça in November 1997 and participated before, on September 29, 1993, in one of the most emblematic matches of the Dream Team, which came back 3-1 in the first leg with a 4-1. The Ukrainian coach is now triumphing at Ferencvaros, a historic club that Barcelona fans feel very close to since the days of Kubala, Kocsis and Czibor. The Hungarians and the Dutch have always been referents of Barcelona football.

The Catalans are looking precisely for scorers and players who give them identity after the loss of Griezmann – somewhat in the last 17 games – and De Jong. Today it is still an atomized team, as can be seen on the field and in the office —there is no consensus in the negotiation with the board for the salary reduction—, which Koeman tries to sew. It has no other way out than a favorable marker to combat the disunity that exists in the dressing room and the box so as not to return to the old ways lived with Setién and Valverde’s last year.