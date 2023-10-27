The Fifth Circuit Court decided to implement parts of the controversial SB4 law of Texas, an anti-immigrant legislation, generating a strong confrontation with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) that fights against it. The law requires law enforcement officers to conduct immigration checks on detainees, even if there is no reasonable suspicion that they are undocumented.. Currently it registered some changes.

Texas SB4 is an anti-immigration law passed by the Texas Legislature in 2017. This imposes the responsibility on local governments and law enforcement agencies to collaborate in immigration control tasks.. Among the new changes is the increase in penalties for certain crimes related to immigration.

In particular, The law increases the minimum penalties for human trafficking up to 10 years in prison and establishes a minimum of five years in prison for anyone who operates an immigrant stash house. Additionally, it establishes that local officials in Texas are required to cooperate with the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in enforcing immigration laws. This means that local officials can be charged with a misdemeanor if they do not cooperate with ICE.

The law punishes local officials who prioritize the safety of their communities over anti-immigrant policies promoted by politicians. According to the ACLU, this regulation generates a diversion of community resources towards the needs of the federal government, undermines trust in law enforcement agencies and causes victims and witnesses of crimes to hide in the shadows, which in turn reduces the general security of society.

SB4 is an anti-immigrant law approved since 2017, the contents of which have been challenged by several organizations. See also Bad weather, Lombardy on red alert. Snow in Piedmont, while the South burns Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

Sheriffs and police chiefs across the state spoke out against this law. SB4 was signed by the Governor Greg Abbott on May 7, 2017. Additionally, several cities and counties across the state challenged SB4 in federal courts, arguing its unconstitutionality.

August 30th, a court issued a temporary blocking of most of SB4 before it took effect. Subsequently, on March 13, 2018, the federal appeals court decided to unblock most of the law, effectively allowing its implementation.

What changes has Texas’ SB4 law undergone?

Despite this partial implementation, local authorities retain the power to make their own decisions about when and how to support federal immigration authorities, without facing penalties for rejecting requests for assistance.

Local authorities can also publicly oppose laws like SB4, which required collaboration with immigration authorities. For example, Sheriffs and police chiefs can continue to express opposition to the practice of exercising immigration functionsarguing that it is not good practice for their departments and that it affects public safety.

(We also recommend: Why would visiting Cuba prevent you from entering the United States? The little-known rule)