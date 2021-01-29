Just yesterday we talked to you about the new Tesla Model S, an important update of one of the best-known and most popular models of the company that Elon Musk runs. Is about a much needed renovationa, since it is the first design revision that the car has received since its arrival on the market in 2012.

Our colleague David has already told you his keys at the level of power and autonomy, and today I want to focus on talking about his interior and his new infotainment system, since the new Tesla Model S will come with very important news, and very interesting.

If you look at the attached photos, you will notice that the interior of the new Tesla Model S has a clearly futuristic finish, and maintains the minimalist approach that we had seen in the previous generation. The touchscreen still dominates the dashboard, and the quality of the interior finishes is beyond doubt, thanks to this combination of wood, chrome and vegan leather finishes.

On a personal level, I must say that I am not a fan of finishes in this style. I don’t like to depend on a fully touch interface, in fact that was one of the reasons that led me to choose a Seat Leon FR 2019 instead of waiting for the 2020 model, but I understand that, for many, this type of design may come to like, and that it is considered as « the future »of the automotive industry.

The Tesla Model S can move Cyberpunk 2077

That’s how clear Elon Musk has been, who has highlighted in a tweet that the infotainment system that the new Tesla Model S will bring is going to be so powerful that you can move games like The Witcher III, and even Cyberpunk 2077.

If you wonder how this is possible quietly, the explanation is very simple. The new Tesla Model S will come with a complete computer that will use a Radeon Navi 23 GPU, based on the RDNA 2 architecture and equipped with a total of 32 2.44 GHz computing units. This summary of specifications allows us to estimate the rest of its characteristics:

32 cores for ray tracing.

2,048 shaders.

128 texturing units.

48 raster units.

128 or 192 bit bus.

Graphic memory without specifying. But most likely it will add at least 6 or 8 GB of GDDR6 at 14 GHz.

10 TFLOPs of power in FP32.

As we can see, the GPU of this car it has almost the same power in FP32 as the PS5 GPU. The rest of the specifications of that computer that will give life to the infotainment system of the new Tesla Model S have not transcended, but it is rumored that it could come equipped with an Intel Atom processor based on the Tremont architecture, and that it would have, at least, with 8 GB of RAM. We will be attentive to discover the rest of the specifications.

If all goes according to plan, the debut of the new Tesla Model S will occur in March of this year. Your starting price will be $ 80,000, a very high figure that places it beyond the reach of the average user, and that will allow it to compete with the top-of-the-range cars from firms such as Audi, BMW and Mercedes.