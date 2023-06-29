Thursday, June 29, 2023, 08:18



One more year the Imserso trips for pensioners and companions are offered again. The 2023-2024 call began this Thursday, June 29, and will be open until July 25, by which time all pensioners who wish may submit their applications to apply for one of the 886,269 places for the next season that the BOE has published.

The program is aimed at people residing in Spain who are pensioners due to retirement, widowhood (over 55 years of age) or other reasons (over 70). One of the fundamental requirements is that users must fend for themselves for basic activities. Those who have previously participated in the program and want to do so again will receive a renewal letter in the coming days for possible data modifications.

In this call, the trips have been renewed and are different from other years, as the Imserso has decided to modernize them, including new destinations to adapt to the tastes of the retiree. However, the offer continues to be maintained on the coast and on the island. To finance these changes and increase quality, the public body has increased both the budget with which it will finance part of the trips and the user price. This increase in rates has been estimated at 7.5%, with prices from 124.7 euros for four days in provincial capitals to 436 euros for 10 days in the Canary Islands.

The vacation packages, therefore, have been divided into three lots according to the destinations and the places established for each one:

Coast



The destinations on the peninsular coast include Andalusia, the Valencian Community, the Region of Murcia and Catalonia, with prices that vary according to the number of nights and the possibility of transportation:

– 10 days (with transport): 290.07 euros.

– 8 days (with transport): 228.93 euros.

– 10 days (without transport): 253.65 euros.

– 8 days (without transport): 210.72 euros.

islands



This section is made up of the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands, with prices that vary according to the nights and transport.

Balearic Islands:

– 10 days (with transport): 331.49 euros.

– 8 days (with transport): 267.63 euros.

– 10 days (without transportation): 253.77 euros.

– 8 days (without transport): 210.47 euros

Canary Islands:

– 10 days (with transport): 435.95 euros.

– 8 days (with transport): 355.30 euros.

– 10 days (without transport): 253.65 euros.

– 8 days (without transportation): 210.39 euros.

nature and capitals



The third lot is that of nature destinations, cultural routes, stays in provincial capitals and trips for Spaniards who live outside the country. Their prices are varied:

– 6-day circuits: 293.16 euros.

– 5 days of nature tourism: 286.82 euros.

– 4 days in a provincial capital: 124.68 euros.

– 5 days in Ceuta or Melilla: 286.82 euros.

new destinations



The new destinations that pensioners can choose this year include ten new circuits in the provinces of Albacete, Almería, Ávila, Cáceres, Castellón, Girona, Lleida, Tenerife and Toledo, and 19 new nature routes, including Sierra Nevada , the natural park of Las Médulas, the natural park of Tablas de Daimiel, the Ribeira Sacra or the Leitzarán Valley. In addition, more than a thousand places are also contemplated for itineraries with literary, musical, theatrical or gastronomic cultural themes and the possibility is included that the beneficiaries of Imserso trips can travel by AVE.