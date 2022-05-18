3DJuegos chatted with Tribute Games to learn about their plans with Turtles Shredder’s Revenge.

They are the fabulous Ninja Turtles and they have returned in style with the genre that made them a legend in the video game industry: the beat’em up. In 3DJuegos we have been able to chat with the developers of the new Teenage Mutant Ninja: Turtles Shredder’s RevengeTribute Games, to find out who is behind the software and what are the secrets hidden by what is already, without a doubt, one of the most anticipated neo-retro games of 2022.

[cita01]”We’re big fans of beat ’em ups at Tribute Games,” designer Frederic Gemus told us, “some of our colleagues even worked on other titles in the genre like Scott Pilgrim vs. The World The Game or the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for the GameBoy Advance.” What are your favorites in the genre? The artist quoted Konami’s Turtles games, The Simpsons Arcade, Final Fight, Double Dragon and River City Ransom, but he also had words to praise his colleagues at Guard Crush Games, developers of the worthy Streets of Rage 4: ” Obviously, and like our partners at Dotemu, we’re also huge fans of the Streets of Rage franchise and its latest installment, Streets of Rage 4, is a top game in the genre!”

About April’s appearance in the game, Gemus confessed to us that Tribute Games’ idea was “to make it unique and have a fighting style that matched both her personality and the fact that, well, she’s not really a turtle.” The team’s goal was to create a character that was “agile and quick, since she’s not a heroine with a shell, but we also wanted her to fight wearing some of her reporter gear, as it’s iconic to her.”

It’s not the first time April has been controllable in a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles video game.. In fact, the long-awaited Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection includes Tournament Fighters, a game in which April was one of the selectable fighters in the MegaDrive software. For this occasion April will be “a very fast and flexible character for players who want to make visually amazing combos, due to her agility. We really wanted to make sure that April was as fun and powerful a protagonist as the rest of the roster! “.

There is no date for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge yet. Of course, its premiere is expected for the third quarter of 2022 on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Do you want to know what awaits you at your controls? Don’t hesitate to make yourself a pizza and check out our preview of the new Ninja Turtles video game.

