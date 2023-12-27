Given the rumors of a possible interest of #Blue Cross for Ponchito González, Tato Noriega confirms that there is interest from some teams, but there is no specific offer for him.

Ponchito is a player that Tano really likes and a possible exit would be complicated

🎥 @FelipeGalindot pic.twitter.com/F3IkfJdhJ1

— Daniel Sandoval (@DanielBSandoval) December 26, 2023