Alfonso González is on Monterrey's transfer list for Clausura 2024. 'Ponchito' would not be part of the board's plans and they would already be looking for a place for him in another club. According to the most recent reports, one of the teams most interested in the midfielder is Cruz Azul. However, this is not the only institution seeking the signing of the Atlas youth player.
Chivas de Guadalajara could be added to this bid, according to the portal Passion Herd. 'Ponchito' could be a great addition to the Rebaño Sagrado squad because he can play in several positions: as an interior, as a left midfielder and even as a winger.
Given the probable departure of Alexis Vega, the arrival of González could help fill that vacancy. According to the Transfermarkt portal, the Rayados midfielder has an approximate market value of 6.6 million dollars.
In a recent press conference, José Antonio Noriega, sports president of Monterrey, confirmed that there are some Mexican soccer teams interested in signing Alfonso González, however, none of them have presented a formal offer for his services.
It seems that so far there is nothing defined in the situation of the 29-year-old footballer. At this point in the transfer market there is the possibility that he remains at Rayados or signs with Cruz Azul or Chivas de Guadalajara.
