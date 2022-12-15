The future of Federico Viñas within Club América is still in suspense. The Uruguayan forward’s performance has gone from more to less with the Águilas and his place is not certain for the Clausura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX. The 24-year-old attacker played just 394 minutes, spread over 15 games, in the regular phase of the Apertura 2022, scoring two goals and providing one assist. In the league he played 77 minutes in four games and scored one goal.
These numbers are not acceptable for a Club América striker and his continuity in the team is being studied by the board. Despite the opportunities received, the performance of the “young Maraviñas” is still not as expected and this could lead to his departure from the institution. Several clubs have shown interest in signing the former Juventud de las Piedras player. Last semester, FC Juárez sounded like a real option.
The possibility of Federico Viñas joining the Puebla squad is currently sounding strong. According to information from the reporter Fernando Esquivel, the board of directors of the La Franja group has already begun efforts to bring the Uruguayan to their ranks. In this sense, the Eagles would have given the sweet potato club freedom to negotiate with the agent and the player.
According to this information, America has been very accessible in this negotiation and Puebla has not yet presented a formal offer. Viñas could go on loan to Puebla and the Águilas would cover a percentage of his salary.
Viñas could go to Puebla to look for more minutes and meet again with his best version and, once his relationship with the Puebla entity ends, return to Las Águilas to look for a more important position, just as Leonardo Suárez is doing.
