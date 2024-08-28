According to the criteria of
The system, called the science of reading, is driven by parents who feel their children are falling behind with the outdated teaching method that reigns in the country, and its reach has been exponential in recent years, as In 39 states and Washington, DC, laws have been passed or rules created for teachers to adopt this approach.
An example that reflects the methodology focuses on reading books. Previously, teachers showed a book to students who, through images, had to guess the correct word, while currently Students look at illustrated books with the motto of focusing on groups of letters.
Teachers’ views on the new teaching method in US schools
In a conversation with the aforementioned media, Melissa Jones-Diaz, a teacher at an elementary school located in New York, referred to the implementation of the new method and stated: “It was a big change in my teachingin my understanding of How students learn to read“.
Jason Borges, who oversees New York City’s new reading program, said the previous approach “wasn’t working” and noted the disastrous results it had.51 percent of students are not at or near proficient level“, he said.
