Before the critical situation facing primary schools in the United Stateswhere Many students do not learn to read correctly and fall behind their grade, teachers They began to take a different approach and detailed that aims to teach rule by rule rather than expecting students to discover them on their own.

Children are the future in all its forms, and that is why the US government does not lose sight of them. the panorama facing schools at present. According to data from the National Assessment of Educational Progress, cited by the media CBS News, Only one-third of elementary school students in the country read at the level corresponding to their grade.which translates into a worrying sensation that raised alarm bells in the educational system.

The system, called the science of reading, is driven by parents who feel their children are falling behind with the outdated teaching method that reigns in the country, and its reach has been exponential in recent years, as In 39 states and Washington, DC, laws have been passed or rules created for teachers to adopt this approach.

An example that reflects the methodology focuses on reading books. Previously, teachers showed a book to students who, through images, had to guess the correct word, while currently Students look at illustrated books with the motto of focusing on groups of letters.

Teachers’ views on the new teaching method in US schools

In a conversation with the aforementioned media, Melissa Jones-Diaz, a teacher at an elementary school located in New York, referred to the implementation of the new method and stated: “It was a big change in my teachingin my understanding of How students learn to read“.

Jason Borges, who oversees New York City’s new reading program, said the previous approach “wasn’t working” and noted the disastrous results it had.51 percent of students are not at or near proficient level“, he said.