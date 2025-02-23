This new tax figure is approved by Law 7/2024, of December 20, although Royal Decree Law 9/2024 has modified several aspects of this tax. This new tax comes to the temporary tax of credit entities that, for years 2023 and 2024, has tax Credit and financial establishments of credit at 4.8%, when this sum had been equal to or greater than 800 million euros in 2019.

While the temporary tax on credit entities was configured as a non -tax public provision (figure that aroused many doubts about its legality and constitutionality), the new tax is established as a direct nature tax whose purpose is to tax the margin of interest and commissions obtained by financial entities. Taxpayers are the credit institutions established in Spain, the financial establishments of credit and the branches in Spain of foreign credit entities.

At this point it should be noted that the taxpayer of this tax is the “individual entity” and not the fiscal group as happened in the temporary tax. The taxable event consists in obtaining, in Spanish territory, a positive margin of interests and commissions.

This margin is obtained from the result of computing the total income and expenses for interest and commissions of taxpayers of the tax.

The income and expenses attributable to the branches located abroad are expressly excluded. The tax is accrued the day following the completion of the tax period (January 1 for periods that coincide with the calendar year). However, the RD-Law 9/2024 changes the accrual and establishes as such the last day of the natural month following the end of the tax period (January 31 for periods that coincide with the natural year). In addition, the accrual to have the status of taxpayer is conditioned on that accrual date.

The tax base is constituted precisely by this positive balance, resulting from integrating and compensating the margin of interest and interest and expenses for interest and commissions derived from the activity carried out in Spain by taxpayers, which appear in their loss and loss account, always in accordance with the provisions of the accounting regulations that apply. Of course, if the result of the integration and compensation throws negative balance, the tax base is computed by zero. A general reduction of 100 million euros is established, which allows to reduce the tax base and obtain a liquidable base, without being able to lead to this negative liquidable base. It is a relevant aspect because the first 100 million euros of positive margin will not be subject.

The tax scale established for the tax is a percentage of 1% for the first 750 million to 7% for a minimum liquidable base of 5,000 million. The liquid quota that determines the amount that must effectively be entered by the tax is the result of minor tax. If the taxpayer is part of a tax consolidation group, the proportion of the liquid quota of the group that represents the taxpayer’s tax base is taken, once the corresponding eliminations and incorporations have been practiced and prior to the compensation of negative taxable bases (Bins ), based on the fiscal group prior to Bins compensation, without the deduction being able to lead to a negative tax base. There is an extraordinary deduction when the profitability indicator on the total taxpayer asset is lower than the reference value of 0.7%. In these cases, a percentage is deduced on it corresponding to the proportion that represents the decrease in this profitability indicator with respect to the reference value: deduction percentage = [(1- Indicador de la rentabilidad sobre el activo total/0,7) × 100].

This deduction must be taken into account when calculating the amount of the fractional payment that taxpayers must enter, in the first 20 calendar days of the second month after the end of the tax period (the first 20 days of February, if it is a natural year). It is the result of multiplying the percentage of 40% on the liquid quota corresponding to the tax period or, where appropriate, on the minorized liquid quota in the extraordinary deduction. Regarding tax management, it is liquidated by self -assessment. The first 20 days of the ninth month after the end of the tax period (the first 20 days of September, if it is a calendar year) is presented. Remember that taxpayers who have a positive margin of less than 100 million euros are not obliged to present self -assessment.

In the event that within the period of self -assessment and income of the fractional payment, the liquid quota was not definitively known, its amount is expected to be estimated provisionally in accordance with a reliable calculation method -for example, by means of an estimate resulting from the annual accounts duly formulated. Finally, as regards the collection of the tax, it is established that it will be distributed to the autonomous communities of common regime in the following year in which it is self -chid, the distribution is made depending on the regional gross domestic product to date 1 of January of the same exercise.

In my opinion, this new tax has negative economic impacts. In addition to the financial ones for the assumption of this new tax, in the credit market, this tax will generate an increase in the cost of financing and an impact on the prices of financing in higher rates forms or additional commissions, making more expensive access to credit for companies and individuals.

Lawyer, Economist, Auditor, Doctor and Professor Fiscal System. Founding partner Martín Molina