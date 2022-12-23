Prime Videos has announced that, among the new series arriving on the streaming platform in 2023, there will also be a Japanese program much loved by us Italians as well. It’s about TAKESHI’S CASTLEthe new edition of the program Takeshi Kitano already announced last March.

The reboot of the Japanese program will be filmed at Midoriyama Studio in Tokyo, same location as the original program. Over 300 participants chosen from 1000 candidates who can’t wait to get hurt to win the challenges proposed by the legendary Japanese actor, comedian and director.

TAKESHI’S CASTLE (Japan) Shot in Midoriyama Studio near Tokyo, the same location as the original program, on a site of approximately 20,000 square meters, the new edition of Takeshi‘s Castle provides many new tests. Over 300 participants, selected from over 1000 applicants, will attempt to overcome various tricky games in this new version of the show. Presented by: the legendary comedian Takeshi Kitano

Source: Prime Videos