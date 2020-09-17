For victories, Espanyol’s Female A counts their preseason matches, at the expense of the one who will play this Saturday at the Dani Jarque Sports City, at 19:00, against Sant Gabriel. A whole classic. And, with just over 15 days to go before the official premiere, the news is that there is a goal. And that, for now, the ‘new’.

Nadezhda Karpova, the Russian forward who came from Sevilla, is the top achiever in this preseason with three goals, followed by Mariela Szymanowski, who wears two, while Maya Yamamoto scored one this Wednesday. Anair Lomba ‘Lombi’ is the only one of the footballers who were already on the squad he has scored. She did it in the debut against her Seagull (3-1), before visiting AEM Lleida (1-2) and Eibar (1-2).

While waiting to tune all the keys, and taking into account that the schedule of the Primera Iberdrola is already known, says the technician perico, Ruben Casado, on the club channels that “I see the team strong and wanting to start the first game.”

That premiere will measure Espanyol with nothing less than him Atlético de Madrid, the weekend of October 4. “We see it as a positive challenge, we want to have a premiere of more than three”, Has indicated with ambition Marta Turmo, another of the ‘new’.