It is increasingly common to hear about data and its potential value in the field of social progress and new technologies. Tools such as generative Artificial Intelligence, for example, promise to revolutionize social and sectoral dynamics – even our own living habits – through immense data files called to combine complex knowledge.

There is no doubt that reliable information makes it easier for citizens to make decisions and drives business agents towards innovation and competitive improvement.

In this context, understanding and managing data emerges today as an essential priority in order to respond to the challenges that the world poses to us.

Precisely for this reason, the Property, Commercial and Personal Property Registrars are aware of the importance of contributing, from our vocation as public servants, to the task of providing useful assets for legislators for the benefit of citizens, related to data. strategies that we manage. If our knowledge serves to help, sharing it with people as openly as possible represents a moral duty.

Hence the launch of the Open Data tool, an interactive portal designed by the College of Registrars of Spain to facilitate free and direct access by institutions, organizations and media to key information for the correct interpretation of the economic and social reality. of the country, as well as for the configuration of public policies.

The value of Open Data is closely linked to two realities of great importance for economic development, as it integrates information processed by both Commercial and Property Registries. In other words: it is a platform that will provide a faithful portrait of the behavior of the commercial ecosystem and the real estate market. Knowing its evolution is key to measuring the real scenario in which we find ourselves and, thus, being able to make better decisions. In this way, and thanks to a pioneering tool in Europe, Spain will once again exhibit its status as a spearhead in terms of accessibility in public services, based on a system based on transparency.

This project also allows us to continue the commitment to the modernization of the Registrars, since last May we launched the total digitalization of registration actions, a historical milestone that already makes it possible for citizens to carry out any procedure with us electronically and without having to go to a physical office.

This is not the first time that Registrars put their technological development at the service of institutions in search of making people’s lives easier.

After the eruption of the La Palma volcano in 2021, the College of Registrars of Spain wanted to contribute to the reconstruction work on the island

with an innovative solution in the middle of an emergency situation. This is how the Emergency Registry Portal (PRE) was born, a unique tool designed to provide real-time statistics on the impact of farms due to eruptions, fires and other natural disasters.

We are no strangers to the concern that a market like the housing market, for example, generates in a large part of the population.

From now on, data such as the number of sales, average property prices in each area or the percentage of transactions signed with a mortgage will be accessible to anyone who requires it with just a few clicks.

The commercial aspect also has great weight on the platform, because there is surely no more reliable thermometer to determine the health of an economy than the movement of its companies.

Therefore, any user or organization will be able to access data on constitutions, extinctions, account deposits or bankruptcy procedures.

One of the most notable aspects of Open Data, which also gives it an unprecedented character, has to do with the customization possibilities it offers.

Its interface will allow detailed reports to be issued based on each person’s needs, generating content from specific geographic areas or specific time spaces.

The development of these potential uses arises from the Registrars’ desire to respond in the most complete way to the challenge that the digital transformation proposes.

It is not just about opening a large database so that interested parties can delve into its depths. It is about building a unique personal experience around each user, which serves to bring the registry heritage closer to the specific needs of citizens at all times.

This is how our mission will be truly innovative for the benefit of all.