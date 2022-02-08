Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night is the next big movie in the franchise, and if you were wondering about the possibility of this feature making it to Mexicothen we have very good news for you since its premiere has already been confirmed in Latin Americaboth in its original language and dubbed.

The news was confirmed by the official account of Funimation in Twitterwhere they shared the following message:

Go back to the beginning and experience Aincrad through a completely different perspective! ⚔️ Sword Art Online: Progressive – Aria from a Starless Night will arrive, subtitled and dubbed, in theaters in Latin America on March 10! @aniplexUSA @SwordArtUSA pic.twitter.com/o2nZGxdxzL — Funimation LATAM (@funimation_la) February 8, 2022

Next, we also share a complete list with the rest of the countries in Latin America where this film will also be released:

– Argentina

– Bolivian

– Brazil

– Chili

– Colombia

– Costa Rica

– Ecuador

– The Savior

– Guatemala

– Honduras

– Mexico

– Nicaraguan

– Panama

– Peru

– Uruguay

Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night tells us the origins of this story once again, however, this time we will relive all these events from the perspective of Asunauntil his first meeting with Kirito. The film will hit Latin American theaters on March 10.

Via: Funimation