Surprisingly, during the night of yesterday, Nintendo released a new update for the switch. However, this version of the firmware follows the trend we’ve seen in recent months, so you’d better not expect anything substantial, which makes sense considering this hardware has already been on the market for over six years.

Version 17.0.1 of the Nintendo Switch is now available for download, and as in past months, the most important thing that is presented is better overall stability for the system. However, there is also mention of how a communication problem has been resolved for some games. This is what Nintendo mentions about it:

“Resolved an issue with local communication for some software. General improvements to system stability to improve user experience.”

Unfortunately, that’s all the 17.0.1 update offers. We remind you that usually these firmware improvements are activated automatically, as long as your Switch is in sleep mode. However, in case this is not your case, you can always visit the necessary section in Settings, a process that will not take you more than five minutes.

The Nintendo Switch hit the market in 2017, and since then it has received an extensive list of updates. The first of these were the largest, since Here we saw how Bluetooth support arrived, the possibility of creating folders to organize your game libraryand much more.

However, for some time now, each update has been responsible for improving the general stability of the system, expanding the list of prohibited words, and more details that go unnoticed by most users. Although it seems that we will no longer see something substantial, there is always the possibility that this could change.

With rumors of the Switch 2 launching next year, it’s very likely that Nintendo is focusing on creating the best experience for this console day one. In this way, some of the functions that came to the Switch after its launch, They could be part of your new console day one, as is support for Bluetooth devices.

Editor’s Note:

While it’s true that there are still a lot of elements that the Switch is missing that fans want to see, the way this console works right now is fine. There’s always room for improvement, but currently the hardware works pretty well, so it’s a safe bet that Nintendo has no plans to add anything substantial.

Via: Nintendo