Ulf Kristersson (left) and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, this Tuesday at the Presidential Palace in Ankara. MURAT CETINMUHURDAR/PPO (REUTERS)

The new Swedish government begins to define its priorities. Elisabeth Svantesson, the Finance Minister, presented this Tuesday the draft of the first General Budgets of the right-wing Executive. The agreement reached between conservatives, Christian Democrats, liberals and the extreme right contemplates a sharp reduction in fuel taxes, and a drastic cut in investment in the fight against climate change and development aid. The Budgets include a notable increase in defense spending. Her presentation coincided with Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson’s visit to Ankara on Tuesday, where he made it clear that Stockholm is willing to comply with Turkey’s demands to allow Sweden to join NATO.

The Budget project has been published a week before the deadline. Conservative Kristersson was sworn in as prime minister on October 18, after the right-wing bloc won a narrow victory in parliamentary elections in September. The coalition government of Conservatives, Christian Democrats and Liberals is entirely dependent on the parliamentary support of the Sweden Democrats, an extremist formation that won more than 20% of the vote, has become the leading right-wing force, and already wields deep influence in the politics of the Scandinavian country.

Svantesson has defined the Budgets as “contents”. Public spending will increase next year by 40.4 billion Swedish kronor (3.7 billion euros). The minister stressed during her speech that the current economic situation does not allow for greater investment. “We cannot feed inflation, and we need to have room for maneuver for the future,” argued Svantesson, of the Moderate Party (conservatives). The Government forecasts that the economy will contract by 0.4% in 2023, a black forecast, but less serious than that calculated by most major financial institutions. Even so, Sweden has one of the lowest levels of public debt in the entire EU, so Stockholm still has the capacity to raise spending more.

More roads, less trains

The new Executive is clearly committed to the use of private vehicles. Most of the investment is earmarked for lowering fuel prices, while previously planned spending on the rail network will go to maintaining roads in rural areas. Subsidies for the purchase of electric cars disappear completely. The Budget project does alleviate the tax burden for those who own a home, while it does not include any specific measures to try to contain the price of rentals. “Homeowners and daily drivers are the short-term winners,” Par Holmgren MEP said on Twitter. “The climate and everyone’s future are the clear losers,” added Holmgren of the Green Party.

The reduction of taxes for the lower and middle classes that the ruling parties had announced in the electoral campaign will have to wait. “The current financial situation does not allow us to lower income tax rates, but our mandate is long and we will address this issue as soon as possible,” Svantesson said. The Finance spokesman for the Social Democratic Party, Michael Damberg, has criticized the fact that “promises were made during the campaign that it was evident that they were not going to be fulfilled”.

The Swedish Government focuses on crime, one of the key issues in the election campaign. The Executive will allocate some 500 million euros over the next few years to reinforce the police with almost 40,000 new posts, although the investment is far from what was proposed in the campaign by the Sweden Democrats (almost four times). “This is the biggest crackdown on organized crime in Swedish history,” Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer said. The agreed document also reduces the number of refugees that the Nordic country is willing to receive each year from 5,000 to 900.

The fight against climate change —in a country that for years has been at the forefront of waste management and energy resources— is greatly affected. The prime minister already announced in October that he would abolish the Ministry of the Environment, present in Sweden since the 1970s, and that its powers would fall to the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Business and Industry. In addition to promoting the burning of fossil fuels, the text presented this Tuesday reduces spending for the maintenance and protection of natural spaces. “As a result of the new proposed measures, carbon dioxide emissions will increase in the coming years,” the document acknowledges, in which it is also admitted that some of the commitments established for 2030 will not be met. The Global Fund for Nature (WWF) has criticized the new Budgets. “A third of the reform space is spent on subsidies for gasoline, diesel and increased car travel. It’s sad and it won’t just lead to higher emissions [de dióxido de carbono]but it will delay the entire climate transition undertaken by Swedish society, ”he says in a statement.

Ulf Kristersson, and Mattias Frumerie, Sweden’s Climate Negotiator, on Monday at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt. Thomas Hartwell (AP)

The new Swedish Executive also opts for nuclear energy. The Kristersson government already announced a few weeks ago that new nuclear power plants will be built, although it did not specify how many or where. The Nordic country (10.3 million inhabitants) is already the second EU member with the most nuclear plants: eight, only behind France, although the previous Social Democratic government intended to dismantle two of them.

The largest spending cuts occur in development aid. Stockholm will allocate almost 700 million euros less to this item in 2023 than this year, and investment will continue to decline progressively. Sweden is now the eighth country that contributes the most to international cooperation, and the third that does it the most in relation to the volume of its economy, only behind Luxembourg and Norway.

In addition to spending to reduce the price of gasoline and diesel, the largest investment is allocated to Defense (some 500 million euros more). The Swedish government sets a spending target of 2% of GDP by 2026, a few years earlier than previously set. The announcement of the new Budgets has coincided with the visit to Ankara of the new Prime Minister, where he has made it clear that the tone of the negotiations has changed significantly, and has shown himself willing to comply with the demands of the Turkish Executive without hiding behind ambiguities that could allow the diplomatic language of the trilateral agreement signed by both countries, together with Finland, at the last Madrid Summit. “Joining NATO is of vital importance to us […]and we understand that this implies responsibilities towards others”, said Kristersson at the press conference with the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“Sweden will honor all commitments made to Turkey […], we have made changes to the law that will give our judicial authorities more muscle to deal with terrorism against Sweden, but also against Turkey,” said Kristersson, a decades-long supporter of the Scandinavian country’s NATO membership. “Our government was elected to put law and order first, and that includes acting against terrorism, such as the PKK. [grupo armado Partido de los Trabajadores del Kurdistán]”, added the curator.

Last week, the secretary general of the Atlantic Alliance, the Norwegian Jens Stoltenberg, traveled to Istanbul to meet with Erdogan and his foreign and defense ministers, and stated that “the time has come” for Turkey to approve the accession of Finland and Sweden. If a month ago Erdogan assured that he would maintain the veto on the request from Stockholm (while opening the door to Helsinki), now the Turkish president recognizes the “progress” of Stockholm – he has lifted the arms embargo on Ankara and has reformed the legislation on financing, support and participation in terrorist groups—and predicts that the Swedish government will take “positive steps” this month.

The main stumbling block lies in the scope of the extraditions of Turkish citizens residing in Sweden demanded by Ankara. Of the 30 NATO members, 28 have already approved the accession of Sweden and Finland in their parliaments. Only Hungary and Turkey remain to do so. “The extraditions can be 30, 73 or more than 100, that can be discussed later. Four have already been deported, but we want Sweden to be sensitive to our demands”, explained Erdogan, who, without too many detours, has argued that next year he faces elections and his voters will hold him accountable if he allows Sweden to enter. without reviewing its anti-terrorist policy. The extraditions touch on a tricky issue, since the accusation of terrorism is very lax in Turkey, and is used both for those who wield weapons or commit blood crimes and for some of those who oppose the Government. However, Kristersson has stated that they will be done taking into account “Swedish legislation and international treaties”.

