It is well known that the DC heroes movies will have a reboot with the next film that will be called simply Supermanthis as a plan that James Gunn has in mind to finally compete with what is being done in the UCM of Disney. And now, it has been reported that the filming of said film has finished, this with the message of the own Gunn which has excited both fans and outsiders who want to see this universe succeed on the big screen.

A photo of the start of filming has been shared on the X platform, with a completely new team of actors, as many of them are starting their careers in this world, and therefore it will be an interesting path for them to grow in popularity. The director adds in his message that it has been an honor to work with the entire team on the set, establishing that this is the first step of something much bigger.

Here is the full message:

And that’s a wrap.

God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis… pic.twitter.com/9Y52HEVXpF — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 30, 2024

I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so good. And the kindness, gentleness, and love I’ve encountered daily on set has inspired me and propelled me forward when I felt too exhausted to keep going on my own. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It’s been an honor.

Remember that Superman It is scheduled to premiere on July 11, 2025.

Via: IGN

Author’s note: With the quality of James Gunn’s direction, it’s obvious that we can give Superman a chance. We’ll have to wait and see next year.