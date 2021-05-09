The changes continue in Hollywood. This time it was confirmed that the next movie about the Superman story will star an Afro-descendant actor. Warner Bros, is looking for its director and star as it “begins the next phase of its DC universe,” notes a report by The Hollywood Reporter.

The industry and fans have celebrated that the studio supports diversity and representation. “I am flattered that people have me in that conversation,” he said. Michael B. Jordan while promoting the movie ‘Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse’. The ‘Black Panther’ actor is one of the candidates, even an image of him edited by the followers, wearing the Man of Steel suit, went viral. “It’s definitely a compliment,” added Jordan, who would prefer to play ‘Calvin Ellis’, the Superman of Earth 23 who manages to be president of the United States.

Comics. Calvin Ellis meets Clark Kent, the original version of Superman.

But the film that Warner is preparing would be about Clark Kent and the script is provided by the famous writer Ta-Nehisi Coates. The production of the film is by JJ Abrams, an ambitious project that, apparently, hopes to follow the line of ‘Wonder Woman’ or ‘Joker’, which conquered the box office and critics. “Insiders say that Warner and DC are committed to hiring a black director to tackle what will be the first film incarnation of Superman with a black actor,” and a source added that putting Abrams at the helm would be ‘deaf’, “adds the US media.

Although he will not be the director, JJ Abrams signed a $ 500 million deal with WarnerMedia and will continue to influence the DC universe. For THR, the studio could choose director Shaka King, popular at the moment for the Oscar nomination for the film “Judas and the Black Messiah.”

The medium advances part of the script. “Coates is creating a Kal-El in the vein of the original Superman comics and will have the protagonist come from Krypton and come to Earth. Although the story is being worked out and many details could change, one option that is being considered is that the film is a period piece of the 20th century ”.

Versions. Val Zod (left) and Calvin Ellis (right) share similarities with the classic ‘Man of Steel’.