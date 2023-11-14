Suitors continue to join the Uruguayan central defender, Sebastian Caceresthe South American has gained a lot of projection thanks to his international participation with the Uruguayan team that he directs Marcelo BielsaLikewise, belonging to an institution like Club América adds prestige to your resume.
Therefore, European clubs continue to join the interest in having him in their ranks by 2024, added to the recent interests of English clubs, the current Serie A champion, Napoli, is added, according to user information Saul Aguila on Twitter (X).
According to the information on the social network Twitter (X), the Uruguayan defender could join the Italian team in the winter market. In this way, the player would leave an Untrained spot in Mexico in Coapa free to be used by another foreign defender who, according to Kery Newsit would be the Brazilian of the PSV Eindhoven, André Remalho.
Likewise, according to information on the portal Monumental Eagles of Bolavipon this FIFA Date there could be a meeting between the representative of the South American and managers of the Neapolitan team to prepare the offer that will reach the azulcrema table.
Currently, the value of the defender is in 3.5 million euros according to Transfermarkt and the Italian champion could make the transfer effective for a figure close to or greater than that, since they need to strengthen their defense since they are participating in the Champions League.
