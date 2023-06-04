The Águilas del América team continues planning what will be the 2023 Opening Tournament. The Azulcrema team is going through a difficult moment, since after being left out in the semifinal of the last tournament, they still have not found a coach and the signings have not been heard with the same intensity of the previous semester.
Now the midfielder Peter Aquino I would have the hours counted with the Coapa club. According to the first reports, the Peruvian would be one of those transferable in the next transfer market.
According to information from the sports newspaper Récord, in addition to Santos Laguna, who was already one of those who came to ask for his services, now a new “girlfriend” has come out for the Andean.
The Red Devils of Toluca have already raised their hands to be able to talk with the high command of the Americanist club for Pedro Aquino.
With the departure of captain Claudio Baeza, now the scarlet midfield would be left unprotected, and that is where they see in Aquino the footballer with the necessary skills.
And the idea is not unreasonable, since the chorizo coach, Nacho Ambriz, already knows the Peruvian well, with whom he worked during his time in León.
At 28 years of age, Peter Aquino He has a current contract with América until December 31, 2024, and his value in the transfer market is 3.50 million dollars.
It will be next week when the American squad returns from vacation to determine what will happen to the club’s players, who will continue and who will leave.
