One of the most outstanding players of the Chivas team in the tournament that closed was Jesus Orozco Chiquete,
The Mexican defender worked hard and established himself in the starting eleven of the Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic,
Due to this intensity of the game and good soccer moment, it has not taken long for Mexican clubs to appear that have already raised their hands to ask for their services.
According to information from the reporter Jesus Hernandezthe Tuzos del Pachuca team has put a proposal on the table of the people of Guadalajara, which consists of putting their footballer as a bargaining chip Luis Chavezwho has recently become one of the most wanted by Chivas, in order to stay with Chiquete Orozco.
“Jesús Orozco Chiquete has a new girlfriend. They remember that Luis Chávez was in the market, because Grupo Pachuca says, let’s see Chivas, you are interested in Luis Chávez, throw me Chiquete. Rayados’ money or the exchange for Luis Chávez”mentioned said source.
Likewise, in 90min we were able to learn that Chivas has valued their player at 15 million dollars, an exorbitant amount that few would pay. For their part, the Guadalajara offered those from La Bella Airosa around 6 million greens for Luis Chávez, an amount rejected by the high command of Pachuca, who considered the offer little.
The next few hours will be vital to determine the future of both players, since Rayados is also closely following Chiquete.
