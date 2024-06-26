Just a few weeks before the Apertura 2024 begins, America club He is very far from finishing making his squad for the next tournament, because with the Copa América in the middle, he still does not know how many casualties there will be in this transfer market.
One of them could be Brian Rodriguezwho was the ideal replacement for Julián Quiñones on the left wing, but who now seems to be on the exit ramp, with two specific interests from South American soccer.
It is worth remembering that just in January, the Uruguayan was practically out and with one foot in Italy, due to an offer received from the Fiorentina; however, small details prevented the operation from being carried out and he ended up being a two-time champion in the America.
The great uncovered team that has been interested in Brian Rodriguez was uncovered by his own representative, who assured that the Botafogo from Brazil He already has an offer on the table to take the Uruguayan.
But as if this were not enough, he was also very transparent in the interview and assured that the other interested club is the Peñarol of Uruguaywhere he could go on loan and even lose a good sum in terms of salary, compared to what he earns in America.
“We have a proposal from Botafogo of Braziland we also know that if he is transferred to Peñarol he is willing to give up 40% of his salary,” he said. Ignacio Rugliorepresentative of Brian Rodriguez.
He Rayito It is currently valued at just over 4 million dollarsaccording to the specialized site of Transfermarkt; However, it has emerged that América will not accept an offer lower than the 8 million dollars.
And the azulcrema team knows that Brian Rodriguez He is 24 years old and is a Uruguayan national team player, so in the event of a sale, they want to keep a percentage of the menu for future sales.
