Friday, June 2, 2023, 02:39



The new submarine ‘Isaac Peral’ (S-81) is advancing slowly but surely towards its commissioning, scheduled for the end of the year. The prototype that Navantia builds for the Navy, the first of a series of four, went to sea this Thursday to complete the static immersion tests that began successfully on March 30.

As on that occasion, the submarine sailed to a point located in front of the port of the La Algameca Naval Station to undergo new functional checks on its ballast tanks. Once practically completely submerged, it was subjected to different tests to verify its maneuverability at different angles of inclination. The verifications began around eleven in the morning and will last until sunset. The underwater activities, rescue and rescue ship of the Navy ‘Poseidón’ remained in the area, as well as the Maritime Rescue tugboat ‘Clara Campoamor’ with divers on board.

The forecast is that with the technical adjustments that may be necessary after yesterday’s static immersion tests, the S-81 ‘Isaac Peral’ can face the next safety milestone in the tuning process before August: the first navigation in immersion Then there will be the first immersion at the maximum operational level, the last and definitive test of the prototype.