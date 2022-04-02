Of Cristina Marrone

The child strain of BA.1 and BA.2 1 and according to initial estimates could be 10% more contagious than Omicron. In the UK so far it has been detected in 637 cases

There Uk Health Security Agency (Ukhsca) announced tracking again variant, XE, a recombinant mutation of the BA.1 and BA.2 strains. They have been officially detected since January 637 official cases in the UK. The recombinant variant occurs when an individual is infected with two or more variants at the same time, with the mixing of their generic material in the patient’s body.

Epidemiological data revealed a rate of growth of the sub-variant equal to 9.8% per week, higher than that of Omicron 2, although the scant data did not allow to determine with certainty the true growth rate and the scientists were unable to confirm whether the sub-variant XE has a real growth advantage. The first case was registered on January 19th.

The first estimates indicate a possible possibility for this "mix variant" growth rate advantage of about 10% over BA.2, but this fact requires further confirmation confirm theWorld Health Organization, in the latest update on the global trend of Covid-19. Although it is therefore assumed a 10% more contagiousness for XE compared to Omicron 2, WHO specifies that, as long as no significant differences are reported in the transmissibility of the mutant and in the characteristics of the disease it causes, including severity, XE will be considered a variant belonging to the Omicron family. The United Nations health agency will continue to monitor this and other mutations of the pandemic coronavirus.

Xe is certainly not the first recombinant variant to emerge during the coronavirus pandemic, and many have been reported in the past two years. The British agency itself has discovered two: XD (49 cases worldwide) and XF (38 cases), both derived from a combination of Omicron and Delta.