The directors of horror movie Talk to Me are reportedly set to helm the new Street Fighter film.

Australian twin filmmakers Danny and Michael Philippou are in final negotiations to direct the live-action adaptation of the famous fighting game franchise, according to hollywood reporter.

We don’t know anything about the movie yet, although Hollywood Reporter speculates that if the up-and-coming Philippous are being hired off the back of Talk to Me (trailer below), “tension and gore may be on the agenda.” Perhaps we’ll see Ryu split Sagat’s chest open with a Dragon Punch?

Legendary, which declined to comment, bought the movie and TV rights to Street Fighter earlier this month. It’s working with Capcom on the film.

News of a new Street Fighter recalls memories of the awful 1994 Street Fighter film starring Jean-Claude Van Damme, Raul Julia and Kylie Minogue. Let’s all take a minute to re-watch its best scene:

Thoughts inevitably turn to casting for this new Street Fighter film. Who should play Ryu and co? Let us know your ideas in the comments!