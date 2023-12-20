The Italian Gabriele Gravinapresident of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), warned this Wednesday all Italian teams that they will be left out of Serie A and the rest of official competitions if they join the Super Leaguewhich awaits the ruling of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) this Thursday.

“We will wait and evaluate the perimeters of the decision. We were the only federation that adopted a very clear position. We are totally against it, there is a federal rule by which whoever joins that world abandons the federal football system,” Gravina concluded.

“We cannot prevent membership, but the choice, if it occurs, must be very clear. It is unthinkable to play two or three championships within a series of different organizations. We are already fighting internally for the available dates for the championship, you can imagine how what would happen if we added another championship. I have to safeguard the brand of Italian football and we have to know what we are facing,” Gravina concluded.

This Thursday, the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) will establish whether the position of UEFA and FIFA regarding the creation of the football Super League is contrary to European competition rules, specifically it will clarify whether FIFA and the UEFA abused its dominant position by blocking the creation of this alternative tournament with the threat of sanctions.

A decision by the CJEU that could open the door to the creation of a tournament, currently supported by Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​which in Italy is not considered compatible with the rest of the competitions.

