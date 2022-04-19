Gran Turismo 7 and PlayStation’s Horizon: Forbidden West have a great week in UK stores.

Powerful week for PlayStation 5 in United Kingdom. The arrival of new stock console helped the Japanese company boost the sale of its video games, highlighting a 163% increase in demand for Gran Turismo 7 to become the second most purchased title in recent days in British stores. It was behind Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which repeats at the top of the UK top.

The action video game from Warner Bros. and TT Games had a drop in its business figures of 70%, with the public of Nintendo Switch as its main consumerunlike last week where sales came more from PS5.

Returning to PlayStation releases, Horizon: Forbidden West rose to third place, raising its demand by 307%. Outside the top-10, although raising their figures with three-digit percentages, we also find Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (15) and Ratchet and Clank: Rift (17) among the 20 best-selling video games.

Waiting for new games, the top sales in the United Kingdom do not present significant additions to the list of most demanded software of the week, which allows recent releases such as Kirby and the Forgotten Land and Elden Ring to hold on in the ranking. Let us also remember that the development of FromSoftware has a strong performance at the digital level, being one of the most purchased games on Steam, for example.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Warner Bros.)

Gran Turismo 7 (PlayStation)

Horizon Forbidden West (PlayStation)

FIFA 22 (EA Sports)

Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Nintendo)

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Nintendo)

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo)

Elden Ring (Bandai Namco)

Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar Games)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

