Stellantis has announced that its Mirafiori headquarters in Turin will join the grEEn-campus program for the transformation of workplaces

and which aims to strengthen the roots of the functions dedicated to design, R&D and central bodies of Stellantis through innovative, sustainable and collaborative projects. Mirafiori is the next Stellantis location to be included in the first phase of the programme, after those in Poissy in France and Rüsselsheim in Germany.

The green-campus it is a place for the exchange and sharing of ideas that promotes creativity and efficiency and creates an extremely coveted work environment. This transformation program supports Stellantis’ goal of zero carbon emissions by 2038, outlined in the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan.

The acronym “EE” in grEEn-campus represents both Stellantis’ commitment to being energy positive and to protect the environment, as well as its commitment to encourage a continuing education mindset to deliver an outstanding work experience for employees.

Subscribe to the newsletter

