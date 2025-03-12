The employer of the Metal Entrepreneurs Association of Extremadura, Aspremetal, together with the union actors of CC.OO. UGT and CSIF, have signed the new agreement that will be applied to professionals from siderometallurgical industries as soon as it is published in the DOE.

Said agreement will have a validity of two years2025 and 2026, and will apply salary increases since January 2025, in addition to other improvements for the guild that will be released with its entry into force, although among them is the 4 % salary increase This year and 3 % the following. “Current legislation largely limits collective bargaining, so we have mainly acted on salary aspects, and the highlight, with a commitment from all parties to keep periodic meetings for a periodic review, in terms of regulatory matter or professional categories, among other aspects,” explains Francisco Pantín, president of the Extremadura Metal Entrepreneurs Association.

“Once the agreement between the members of the negotiating table is signed, we have transferred the agreement to the Labor Authority, the previous step for the Board of Extremadura to transfer it to the Official Gazette of Extremadura,” they explain from Aspremetal.

The representatives of the companies and workers of the Metal in the region underline that “the Common Interest and prominent social dialogueas well as the good predisposition of the parties “, thus putting in value” the importance of collective bargaining for a strengthening of a strategic sector in Extremadura such as siderometallurgical, where Only in the province of Badajoz has 10,000 workers“They expose from Aspremetal.

Other agreements negotiated by Aspremetal

Aspremetal, as employer of the sector, is also responsible for the signing of the Metal trade agreement in Extremadura. An agreement that, like the one applied to the Sider, is extended, so that from an association of entrepreneurs they place all the union parties of the region to maintain conversations for the benefit of the commercial fabric of Extremadura. “The ideal would be to sign among all the agents involved a new agreement that covers companies and workers to adapt to the current socioeconomic reality,” they affect Aspremetal.