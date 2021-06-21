Until just a few weeks ago, Starfield remained a mystery. But thanks to the revelation of his new and first trailer During the joint Xbox and Bethesda conference at E3 2021, we got to know the first details along with the launch date. Starfield will arrive on Xbox Series X | S and PC on November 11, 2022, a somewhat distant date but enough for the final development to run in the best possible way.
Starfield, the Xbox exclusive, will take place in our future, more specifically some 300 years later. In addition, there will be many factions, being the main Constellation, which we can join or not. These details were revealed by Todd Howard, since the trailer left us with many doubts about the history of the game. Although, returning to the topic of the news, it has been the senior lighting artist of Bethesda Game Studios, Keith Beltrami, who has Confirmed that the new Starfield trailer is not a cinematic, it is in-game.
Aaron Greenberg does not apologize for Starfield not making it to PS5
Through Keith’s own profile via ArtStation, this has commented on the way Bethesda created the E3 2021 Starfield trailer. According to account, this trailer has been created with the game’s graphics engine, the Creation Engine, used to create this new and long-awaited space adventure that will allow us to explore many planets in greater depth than in many other role-playing games. Although, as confirmed by Bethesda, no tools have been used to make this in-game trailer a cinematic. So now, we are looking forward to a first Starfield gameplay.
