The company specializing in family video games has announced OG Unwrapped, its first digital presentation.

The company specializing in video games for all audiences, Outright Games, has announced its first digital presentationan event that will broadcast live the next May 18 at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). The studio is responsible for titles such as Jumanji: The Video Game or My Little Pony: Adventure in Bahía Yeguamar.

“The objective of OG Unwrapped is to offer fans around the world exclusive adsas well as the chance to meet the gaming community or get a behind-the-scenes look at the incredible developers who bring their games to life,” Outright Games shared in a press release about the event.

Among the great attractions of this first OG Unwrapped, fans of space adventures will receive A first look at Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova, the next game in the universe created by Gene Roddenberry. This new title in the long-running saga will be accompanied by the games that will arrive over the next 12 months.

summer gaming events

Despite the sad cancellation of E3 2022, we are approaching the summer months with many events on the horizon. Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest is already revving up for the next June 9, while Microsoft revealed the duration of its next Xbox and Bethesda event. Meanwhile, the classic PC Gaming Show, along with the Future Games Show, are already preparing us for all the news from the PC world.

