Since Messi’s arrival at Inter Miami, the club’s inertia has changed. The team from the south of the United States was not only able to win its first title in the history of the franchise with the Leagues Cup championship, but they are also in the final of the Cup, which they will play against the Houston Dynamo, and overnight, they went from being practically eliminated in the MLS, to having real options to sneak into the kill or be killed round.
Messi has not arrived alone at the Miami team, the club signed a couple more legends in the figures of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, this with the aim of both players helping in the formation of an internal philosophy within the club. Now, David Beckham has room for a fourth star that he wants to burn in the winter market and although all the focus was on Luis Suárez, the fantastic fourth could arrive from the ranks of Real Madrid.
Daily Mirror reports that Modric is very seriously considering his move to Inter Miami in the summer of 2024, once his contract with Real Madrid has concluded and he announces his retirement from the Croatian national team after the Euro Cup. The Croatian is experiencing his worst moment within the merengue team, playing fewer minutes than ever before, something that would have him upset with the coaching staff and the board, he knows that there will be no option to renew and that is why he feels tempted by the project of Beckham.
