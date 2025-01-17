Whoever Falls Fall returns to television. The popular program with the black suit and sunglasses will return to Telecinco next Sunday, January 19, starting at 10:00 p.m. with its unmistakable mix of humor, irony and incisive questions.

At the front will be Santi Millán, Lorena Castell and Pablo González Batista, accompanied by a renewed team of reporters, unpublished sections and reports that expand the horizons of the program towards current and innovative topics.

The space will offer a unique newsletter every week that will review the current social, political, sports and cultural events with a humorous and light-hearted approachagile and insightful language and an edition that is as fun as it is surprising. On set, the presenters will take their place at the table presided over by a giant robot fly, where they will demonstrate their chemistry and their ability to improvise and ironize while they break down current events and give way to reports.

The return of the program will combine salready legendary ections, such as the iconic CQTest either Crossed Wordswith new ones that will be revealed throughout the season. Besides, Whoever Falls Fall will expand its content with unprecedented topics, such as the impact of new technologies, social changes and the most current trends, with the aim of continuing to connect with viewers and adapt to modern times.

The new stage of the program on Telecinco comes with a completely renewed team of reporters, accredited information and humor professionals who They will address current events from different perspectives, each one contributing their experience and personal seal.

In the premiere program, Paula Púa will move to Los Angeles to cover the Critics Choice Awards, but will finally bring to the program a shocking current chronicle about the devastating fires that devastate the citywhere you will meet the renowned chef José Andrés, who is there helping in the affected areas. On his trip to the United States, he will take the opportunity to test street opinion about Donald Trump’s inauguration as the new president.

For his part, Luis Fabra will meet prominent protagonists of Spanish cinema at the Goya Awards nominees’ dinner and Violeta Muñoz will appear before the main Spanish political representatives and will speak with the spokespersons of the PSOE and the PP to inform them of the return of the program and request, in the process, interviews with their leaders.

Dani Fez will have the opportunity to chat with the protagonists of the successful film your fault and Irene Junquera will show the great enthusiasm of Pontevedra CF before facing Getafe CF, from the first division. Pontevedra, which plays in the fourth category of Spanish football, has been the revelation of the tournament by having eliminated two first-class teams and one second-class team in the early stages.

In their respective sections, Carles Tamayo will tell the details of a new scam, while Ana Francisco will reveal how fentanyl, the most lethal drug ever created, is reaching consumers without their knowledge, camouflaged in other substances. In his first interview, veteran Argentine reporter Andy K He will chat with one of his renowned guests.