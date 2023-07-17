SBeautiful summer weather, more time outside: Long bike rides, hiking, swimming and other sports activities are now popular. If you don’t just want to listen to your body feeling during training, but also want to see to the second how fast the ten-kilometer run was completed and what the average speed was achieved on the racing bike, you can have a sports watch log it. The self-collected fitness data can motivate, and the app shows long-term trends, also an incentive to improve. Almost all fitness trackers also offer evaluations that are particularly important for demanding athletes: They show the heart rate ranges in which you have trained and performance data such as the maximum oxygen uptake, VO2max, which is an important indicator of fitness.

From this point of view, precise instruments in the upper price range are significantly better than a simple sports bracelet, which collects only little data – and often only has a limited lifespan. We looked at and compared five new high-end sports watches. The market is dominated by Apple, Samsung, Huawei and Garmin. Apple sells every third watch, currently the Apple Watch Series 8 and the Watch Ultra are the top models of the American company. Cupertino will launch the next collection in September, so it’s worth the wait. The same goes for Samsung, the Galaxy Watch 6 will be released at the end of July.