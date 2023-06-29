













The production house of the new film Spawn is Blumhouse, who specialize in horror movies. The head of it, Jason Blum, was the one who gave this new piece of information regarding the adaptation. Although at the moment there is still no exact release date.

Unfortunately Jason Blum also confirmed that they do not have a satisfactory script as of yet.. Also, let’s remember that there is currently a strike by Hollywood writers and as long as it doesn’t end, we won’t have movie scripts. So maybe Jason Blum’s estimate is a bit optimistic.

This would be the second time that the character of Spawn I would go to the movies. In 1997 he had a movie, but it was poorly received by critics and had very low revenue. So this could be an opportunity to introduce it to new audiences. Although for now his production seems quite complicated. Do you think they will give us a good adaptation?

What do we know about the new Spawn movie?

The new movie of Spawn it will be directed by Todd McFarlane, who is the same creator of his comic series. In 2016 he announced that he already had the script completed, however, over the years other writers have come together to rewrite his story.

Source: Todd McFarlane

In the main role we will have the actor Jamie Foxx, known for giving life to Electro in The amazing spider man 2. Also, after the success of Joker, its producers decided to give it a more adult and violent tone. Unfortunately in all these years they have not shared glimpses or anything like that. Do you think it’s enough to have its creator as director?

