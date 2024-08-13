In the last few hours, the name of Sebastian Caceres has again increased in intensity in the transfer market and in the Club America They are very attentive to everything that moves in Spainsince it is the place that the Uruguayan defender could reach.
And it was before that Seville the club that was willing to pay a large sum of money for the international team, but as the days went by the option faded away and now it seems that another Iberian team joined the bidding, one with which the Eagles They have already had some contacts in recent years.
It should be noted that the America He did not sign any central defender to replace a possible loss of Sebastián Cáceres, beyond the confirmed permanence of Igor Lichnovskyso they have no intention of selling off one of their most valuable European players.
The club that could be taken to Caceres of the America and it is the Real Betisa direct rival with Sevilla and who already took Diego Lainez and Guido Rodriguez Coapa in past years, so there is an open line with the offices in Mexico City to negotiate the transaction.
From Spain, information is beginning to emerge that Betis is focused on two central defenders: Natan Bernardo Souza and Sebastián Cáceresthe first from Napoli and the second from América, who are the candidates to join the Andalusian team this summer.
It was even reported that there is a meeting agreed between the agents of Caceres and Sevillawith the intention of leaving everything ready to negotiate the almost 10 million dollars they are asking for The Eagles; however, the transfer of Natan It looks more feasible on an economic level and this is where everything will be defined.
At this time, the Caceres’ departure from America It is far from being finalised; however, all interested clubs already know that there is a fixed amount for the central defender, one that would have been reached after negotiating with the defender in his last renewal.
Now the agents of Caceres They are working to finalize the departure from the blue-cream team, but they are asking for the amount requested by América from the start so as not to put obstacles in the way of a possible transfer.
