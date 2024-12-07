The early departure of Carlos Tavares as CEO of Stellantis has increased concern in the motor industry, after the reduction of forecasts by BMW and Mercedes and the announcements of cuts by Volkswagen. What will remain of the European motor industry in the face of the advance of the Chinese?

Some statements by the Galician president, Alfonso Rueda, in which he expressed his concern about the departure of the executive of Portuguese origin and demanded guarantees of maintaining employment, extended the concern to the staff of the Vigo factory, the largest of the Franco-Italian group. in Spain.

Pedro Sánchez revealed on Monday afternoon, the day after the resignation, a conversation with the executive president of Stellantis, John Elkann, in which he reiterated his support in Spain. Although Moncloa did not clarify it, in reality it was Elkann who telephoned Sánchez to reassure him and ratify Stellantis’ plans, as he had done before with the French president, Enmanuel Macron, and the Italian prime minister, Georgia Meloni, the three countries where It has its main production centers. Are there reasons to be uneasy?

Tavares arrived at the Peugeot group in 2013, more than a decade ago, from Renault, where he was number two in the shadow of the escaped Carlos Ghosn. Known as a cost killer and for his abrupt leadership skills – described in great detail by the French press in recent days -, he undertook a successful restructuring of the French lion brand and then promoted the merger with the Fiat group, of the Agnelli family, to create the fourth Western automobile giant and one of the great Europeans.

The results accompanied him. All you have to do is take a look at 2023, in which net turnover amounted to 189.5 billion, 6% more, and profit rose 11% to a whopping 18.6 billion, a historical record. But things went wrong in 2024. At the end of the third quarter, deliveries fell sharply in practically all regions and caused a decline of 20% in sales and 27% in income, the result of growing pressure on prices that will impact, in turn, margins. After the profit warning at the end of September, the EBIT margin was revised from ten to 5.5%/7.0%, with a negative cash generation of between 5,000 and 10,000 million.

The collapse in sales in the Asian country stands out (-60 percent), followed by North America (-36 percent), where it has a serious problem of excess inventory in the United States, its main market, caused by strikes. that shook the sector last year. The bad situation in the United States, where dealers have already released 80,000 vehicles in stock out of the 100,000 planned, strengthens the rumors that the future CEO will be a deep connoisseur of the American market, especially after Trump’s accession to the House White. However, the French group maintains the forecasts announced after the September adjustment.

The outlook is also complicated in Europe, with declines of 17 percent, due to the open civil war between Italy and France, where its main shareholders reside. The Agnelli family, through its investment arm Exor, has 14%, while Peugeot and the French State each hold 6%, followed by the Chinese group Dongfeng, with 4.5.

Stellantis acknowledged in its statement that the departure occurred due to differences with the board of directors, chaired by the Italian Elkann. The key may be in the drop in activity in French and Italian factories, but especially in the transalpine ones, where unions estimate the drop in production at more than forty percent, in a country where the engine has always been an industry. tractor. This supports the nomination as successor of the current CEO of Renault, Luca de Meo, who worked in a previous stage for the Agnellis.

More than one million Stellantis vehicles come out of the three Spanish centers per year, a figure that is double that of Italy, despite the fact that it has emblematic brands of the group such as Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Lancia or Maserati, and two thirds of the French. That creates jealousy between French and Italian authorities and raises concerns in Spain about whether its two big partners will be compensated.

Tavares’s penchant for cost cuts made him concentrate production in Morocco, Poland and our country. Vigo, Zaragoza and Madrid, along with Portugal, top the competitiveness ranking, so in principle no cuts are expected, like the one Ford has just announced in Almusafes (Valencia). There is only one shift left and production will be cut in half.

Spain’s great asset is the Next Generation funds, which are alleviating financial pressures in the modernization of its factories. Italy also has this type of aid, but places many more obstacles in its distribution. After a stormy start, as seen in the gigafactory that the Volkswagen group is building in Valencia, Stellantis has already received around 357 million in different batches, according to sources in the sector. In addition to electrification, they will be used to maintain, for example, the two production lines in Figueruelas (Zaragoza), where different models of the automotive group are assembled.

After the last announcement, Stellantis is placed in receiving European funds ahead of Volkswagen, to which the Minister of Industry, Jordi Hereu, has just granted 54 million, which would add up to about 150, half that of the French group. Then you have to add the regional aid.

Stellantis has placed great hopes in its Aragonese gigafactory, which would not only supply Spanish factories, but it neither confirms nor denies the project. Official sources assure that the announcement could be made already in the first months of 2025, and would involve an investment of about 4,000 million, greater than that of VW in Sagunto. Thus, the president of Aragón, Jorge Azcón, in which he ruled out that Tavares’ resignation will affect the future of Figueruelas contrasts with Rueda’s concern.

Tavares was delighted with the visit to La Moncloa a couple of weeks ago to meet with Sánchez. The president displayed his magician’s charms and ratified the latest package of 134 million for the great project of a battery factory in Zaragoza, which Stellantis will tackle together with the Chinese CTL, the largest in the world. It will be one of the four of the group in Europe.

Sánchez and Tavares thus put an end to the long period of cooling that relations have suffered, after the Portuguese warned a couple of years ago that “the “Spanish success” achieved in this sector in the last thirty years by slowness in decision making.

The manna of European aid, together with competitiveness due to its contained costs, is being key to escaping the major adjustments suffered by neighboring countries such as France, Italy or Germany, owners of the major automobile brands. The Executive boasts that the arrival of this money has translated into an investment of more than 5.5 billion through the PERTE VEC strategic projects, focused on reindustrialization and decarbonization.

These funds have also been key for the installation of the Chery group in the old Nissan facilities in the Free Trade Zone, where it will manufacture the Omoda and Jaecoo models, thanks to the alliance with the Spanish company EV Motors, owner of the Ebro brand. The Chinese They will, for now, use the factory only to assemble vehicle parts that they import from their country.

Sánchez’s position of verbally opposing tariffs on Chinese cars, although Spain later abstained in the final vote, is well received by both Chinese manufacturers and Stellantis, allied with the Chinese CTL and Dongfeng, with which he has just launch a vehicle on the Spanish market.

European aid is also an important instrument for component manufacturers, who must find a place as suppliers to the Chinese. Spain has large companies such as Gestamp, Ficosa or Antolin.

At this time, the allocation of funds for the third edition of PERTE VEC is being finalized and the fourth edition is planned for 2025, with a budget allocation of 1,250 million, to which the Moves III plan for the purchase of vehicles should be added. electrical. For 2025, the Government is studying a new line of aid. The complaint of all manufacturers is the low share of electric sales in our country, which reaches only 5 percent of the total stock, compared to the European average of 12.

The Government has one of its great pending issues in the expansion of charging points and the agility in the delivery of subsidies to purchase electric vehicles. European funds, the excellent competitiveness of automobile and component factories are saving the cuts. A miracle, which I hope continues. But it is still too early to claim victory.