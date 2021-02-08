Note to readers: EL PAÍS offers the Future Planet section for its daily and global informative contribution on the 2030 Agenda. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

In late 2020, the South African Genomic Surveillance Network (NGS-SA), led by the KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform (KRISP), identified a new variant of SARS-CoV-2, the causative virus. of covid-19, which is spreading rapidly. The new variant, dubbed 501Y.V2, raises critical questions. Among them whether current vaccines and treatments will continue to be effective.

What is the scientific basis for the research?

Viruses tend to change continuously, little by little. A modified virus is called a “variant” of the original virus, although the essential core of the virus remains the same.

Changes in the genetic code of the virus are called mutations. The new variant, named 501Y.V2, has undergone 23 mutations, compared to the original SARS-CoV-2 virus. It is important to note that 20 of the mutations cause changes in amino acids and that eight are located in the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2. When mutations or genetic changes are beneficial to the virus, they persist. These changes may make the virus survive better or spread more efficiently.

We know that similar variants with many mutations also emerged independently in the UK and Brazil. South Africa has a research capacity suitable for detecting virus variants and teams of scientists have been actively investigating. In addition, the NGS-SA consortium followed the advice of the medical staff of a private hospital in Nelson Mandela Bay, in the Eastern Cape province. They were observing that the number of covid-19 cases was unusually high. This would explain why this variant was detected here so quickly.

Why is this variant worrisome?

The concern is that 501Y.V2 can spread much more between people than other variants of SARS-CoV-2. The 501Y.V2 mutations include changes in a part of the virus known as the spike protein. This spike protein of the virus attaches itself to the human cell through a receptor to enter the cells: this is how infection occurs. The virus then begins to multiply inside cells. Eventually, the cells release it and it can continue to infect more cells.

Changes in the spike protein of 501Y.V2 are likely to strengthen its binding to receptors on human cells, facilitating infection and its spread in the affected person’s body. This can lead to a higher amount of virus in an infected person, which in turn can spread to other people more easily, resulting in a faster spread as a possible end result.

Scientists have observed that the 501Y.V2 variant, among the many that have been circulating among the South African population, has quickly become dominant. This suggests that new mutations in this variant increase its transmission. In some regions of South Africa, more than 80% of viruses currently isolated from infected people belong to the 501Y.V2 variant. This likely means that most of the people who are now infected have a coronavirus that is more easily transmitted.

The new variants identified in the UK and Brazil have many similar mutations and potentially analogous results. The investigations they have confirmed increased transmissibility of the virus in the UK.

Furthermore, a new research carried out in South Africa showed that the 501Y.V2 variant is capable of evading the antibodies generated by a previous infection. This means that antibodies from people infected with previous variants may not work as well against 501Y.V2.

The research team used blood plasma from COVID-19 patients in previous waves to see if the antibodies contained in their blood could neutralize or render the 501Y.V2 variant ineffective. They found that the antibodies from these patients were less capable of neutralizing 501Y.V2 relative to the earlier covid-19 variants present in South Africa. In fact, a 6-200 times higher plasma concentration is required to neutralize 501Y.V2 in the laboratory.

Simultaneously, a investigation Another group from South Africa has reached similar conclusions. The team analyzed the antibody response of blood plasma samples from 44 people who had previously been infected with previous variants of COVID-19. They found that almost half of the plasmas tested could not neutralize 501Y.V2 in the laboratory.

These data are worrying, but more work is needed before we can state categorically what this means for people’s immunity against 501Y.V2, as well as the consequences it will have on the vaccines created for the previous variants. This is because our immune response to infection and vaccines involves components that go beyond antibodies.

Can this variant cause different symptoms or a more serious illness?

This matter is still being investigated. So far, doctors and scientists working on the front line have not observed any changes between the symptoms of people infected with the new variant and those of those infected by the previous ones. Therefore, it does not appear that the virus will make people sicker or cause more deaths.

In this phaseFurthermore, the new variant appears to have a similar spectrum of severity of the disease, where the elderly, men and people with certain other pathologies are more at risk.

The clinical treatment remains exactly the same: oxygen therapy when people need it, steroids (such as dexamethasone) for those with a more severe disease, and blood-thinning medication to prevent blood clots, a common complication of Covid-19. The main therapy that has been shown to reduce deaths is dexamethasone, targeting the overactive immune response produced by the virus, not the virus itself.

Could current vaccines protect us against the new variant?

Investigations are ongoing. Until proven otherwise, vaccines are likely to be effective against this variant, as has been shown in clinical trials to date. Vaccines protect us by causing an immune response against the spike protein of the virus. Vaccines present the spike protein to the immune system, which recognizes it as something foreign (an invader) and elicits an immune response against this protein. When the body later encounters the real virus, the immune response is poised to recognize and destroy it before it causes disease.

A part of the immune response consists of the generation of antibodies. Antibodies bind to the virus, making it non-infectious. We are aware that some parts of the spike proteins in the new variant have undergone modifications, so the antibodies created by vaccines may not recognize them as well as before.

However, it is likely that vaccine-induced antibodies contribute otherwise to protection against spike proteins. Additionally, other branches of the vaccine-induced immune response, such as the T-cell response, important for virus control, could also compensate for this problem.

Current research is divided into two categories:

First, blood from people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 is used to see if the antibodies in this blood, induced by the vaccine, can neutralize the virus in a test tube. If they do, the vaccine will likely continue to work as well against 501Y.V2 as against other variants.

Second, the researchers are studying which variants were present in people who participated in the vaccine trials and still developed Covid-19 disease. If a higher amount of 501Y.V2 is detected compared to other variants, the vaccine may not work as well against 501Y.V2.

Willem hanekom is director of the African Institute for Health Research (AHRI). Tulio de Oliveira is Director of the KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform (KRISP) at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

Originally posted on The Conversation Africa.

This article has been translated with the collaboration of Africa House. Translation: Linda Marini.

You can follow PLANETA FUTURO in Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, and subscribe here to our ‘newsletter’.