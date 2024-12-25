From 2025a series of workers will have to pay an additional contribution for their income. It’s about the call “solidarity fee”approved by the Government last March, and which introduces an additional contribution for some workers. This increase is also added to the one they will experience in the payroll on account of the Intergenerational Equity Mechanism (MEI), also starting next year.

What is the solidarity fee

This new “solidarity quota” establishes a additional contribution on income that exceeds the maximum annual base listing, which is established for 2024 in the 4,720.5 euros per month. This means that all those who quote above the maximum will see their contribution percentage increased in the income bracket that is above said maximum. This portion of the salary above the maximum was previously not subject to Social Security contributions, something that changes with the entry of 2025.

Increase in contributions for income above the maximum base

The increases in the contribution are established based on the percentage by which the maximum contribution base is exceeded. For 2025, this solidarity quota has been established at:

0.92% increase in the quote for those incomes that are between the maximum contribution base and 10% above of said base.

in the quote for of said base. ​Increase of 1% on the quote p For income ranging from a 10% above maximum base up to 50% .

For income ranging from a . ​Increase of 1.17% in the price for income exceeding 50% above the maximum contribution base.





This base It will be expanded each year until 2045within two decades, when those who exceed the maximum base will have to contribute between 5.5% and 7% for these additional amounts.