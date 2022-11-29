The new passenger terminal of Sochi airport may be opened by 2026. This was announced by the director of aviation commerce of the Aerodynamics group Alexander Nikonov on Tuesday, November 29.

“In 2023, we are completing the development of a master plan, then we will begin designing a new airport infrastructure, including a new air terminal complex. Thus, the ambitious plans are aimed at commissioning new facilities by 2026,” he conveys the words “Interfax“.

He admitted that the total investment in infrastructure projects of the airport could amount to more than 20 billion rubles, including 15 billion rubles will go to the terminal and the station square.

Earlier, on October 4, it became known that Sheremetyevo International Airport plans to resume the operation of Terminal D and the inter-terminal passage connecting the South and North terminal complexes of the airport in 2023, depending on the production load. It is noted that at present, the actual production capacity of terminals B and C of Sheremetyevo Airport is sufficient to provide high-quality uninterrupted service to Pobeda airline customers.

In addition, on July 14 in Bryansk, 28 years later, a large-scale reconstruction of the international airport began, for which 3.6 billion rubles were allocated. As part of the project, a runway will be built that will be able to receive any type of aircraft, new radio engineering and lighting equipment will appear.