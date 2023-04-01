The privacy guarantor strikes again: ChatGpt closed

The Privacy Authority strikes again and does it in the worst possible way by blocking the ChatGPT, the Artificial Intelligence that the whole world is talking about. It does so with laughable reasons and that is with the usual tale of user data protection. The Authority is that more or less useless body that has been preventing us for decades from surfing peacefully online, asking us at every turn to accept rules on cookies, restrictions and codes. A true IT scourge born on paper – as usual– with the best intentions and that is to protect user data and then transformed into its exact opposite, that is an instrument of hindrance and telematic torture which precisely prevents navigate.

But since Italy has the primacy of world negativity, yesterday the news arrived that Piazza Venezia blocked Italian access to the site of Artificial Intelligence because user data would not be safe that is, the same data that supermarkets, shops, churches, banks have and which allow for the exact identification of the trichological composition of what the British euphemistically define as “glory holes” of users. The measure is also useless because a banal VPN, i.e. a Virtual Private Network, can be used to circumvent it, but we would like to say that this is not done and it is not good citizens to do so. However, this is what all users subjected to non-democratic regimes normally do.

But the emotional impact remains. In fact we were the first in the world to block the program and the news has once again allowed Italy to conquer the primacy of inappropriateness. The company that manages the Chat is the American OpenAI and has been unable to do anything but adapt to the bizarre Italian requests. Too bad that ChatGPT is currently used all over the world and is the most interesting and promising technological tool for scientific development.

