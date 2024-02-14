The old and familiar feeling of a Volkswagen Golf may not be able to beat this updated Skoda Octavia, but we dare to predict that we will find very few reasons to buy another Seat Leon. That Combi with its Sportline bumpers even looks sportier than any Seat. And we haven't even talked about the RS yet.

Want to jump straight into the emotional rollercoaster? The Skoda Octavia RS not only gets 265 hp, but also comes as a big station wagon. Are you happy? Enthusiastic? Well, bad luck. Because the fast Octavia will skip the Netherlands, Skoda Netherlands confirms to Top Gear. Here you can only order it with a 1.5-liter four-cylinder. This comes with 115 hp and a manual gearbox or with 150 hp and a DSG automatic transmission.

New screen with ChatGPT

The updated Skoda Octavia follows the same recipe as the Golf. The infotainment system has been updated and the voice assistant now receives support from ChatGPT. The daytime running lights in the headlights now extend a little further to the rear, so that they better follow the line of the grille. These LED headlights are said to be 40 percent brighter. Some other cosmetic procedures have been performed around it.

In the renewed Octavia, the brand uses recycled materials for, for example, the upholstery and finishing elements. The optional leather is tanned sustainably, using coffee bean husks instead of chemicals. Furthermore, useful items such as a tablet holder in the seat or an ice scraper in the fuel filler flap return. Prices will follow later.