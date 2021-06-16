Ansu Fati, with the new Barcelona shirt at the presentation ceremony at the Camp Nou. ALBERT GEA / Reuters

FC Barcelona presented this Tuesday, under the slogan “The shirt that represents us; T-shirt more than a club”, the new Nike home kit that he will wear next year. The act held at the Camp Nou was not lacking in fanfare, with choral singers, gospel singers and even rap singers, in the same way that the ball was not lacking, used by the school children to heat up the event with a rondo. And so, to the rhythm of the musical notes, four players from the first team appeared to show the shirt: Ansu Fati and Riqui Puig from the men’s; Caroline Graham Hansen and Marta Torrejón, of the feminine.

It is a sheepskin jacket inspired by the club’s crest that has the Cross of Sant Jordi on the upper right flank, in addition to four red bars on the senyera over the heart. At the bottom, below the sponsor -Stanley in the female; Rakuten in the masculine-, another four blue and red bars are repeated, always vertical. Another novelty of the elastic is that the sleeves and legs are blue -on the left side- and garnets -on the right-. “122 years ago, Joan Gamper, with 11 friends, founded the club. And they decided to give the club the name of our city and adopt the Cross of Sant Jordi and the senyera, as it has been reflected in the shirt “, said the president Joan Laporta, while claiming the signs of identity cruyffistas in club teams. “I want all the fans to wear this shirt when they come here, to the Johan Cruyff or the Palau,” Laporta closed.

The new shirt can be purchased from this Wednesday in the official club stores. The second kit -which will be mauve-, however, will not be presented until July 15, while the third -the headline for the Champions League matches – it will be done in September.

